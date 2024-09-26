Meta Unveils Orion AR Glasses and Updates to Quest 3S

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, made noteworthy strides in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) with the launch of its cutting-edge AR glasses, Meta Orion, and updates to its Quest 3S virtual reality (VR) headset. CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased these innovations at the Meta Connect 2024 event, held at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. These innovations highlight the company’s deep commitment to next-generation computing platforms.

Meta Orion: The Future of Augmented Reality

Zuckerberg introduced Orion, a pair of holographic AR glasses at the event. He described it as “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen.” The AR glasses are lightweight and wireless. Moreover, it features a unique wrist-based neural interface that translates brain signals into digital commands, offering an outstanding way to interact with digital environments.

The company has not announced an official release date for Orion yet. Furthermore, Zuckerberg referred to the project as a “glimpse of the future,” conceding the “insane technical challenges” involved in bringing this revolutionary technology to life. This announcement underscores Meta’s long-term vision to create more immersive, human-centered computing experiences.

At the event, Meta also announced significant updates to its AI systems. It includes new voice interaction features that allow users to engage with celebrity voices. Zuckerberg underlined:

“We are trying to build a future that is more open, more accessible, more natural, and more about human connection.”

In a live demonstration, Meta revealed the real-time translation capabilities of its Ray-Ban smart glasses. Zuckerberg spoke in English with Mexican mixed martial artist Brandon Moreno, who responded in Spanish, and guess what? The glasses translated their conversation instantly. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are tipped to be the “perfect form factor for AI.” The success of this collaboration between Meta and Ray-Ban demonstrates how familiar form factors, combined with AI, can improve the way consumers interact with technology.

Quest 3S: AI Meets Affordability

Other than that, Meta also introduced the Quest 3S. It is a more affordable version of its VR headset, priced at $299. Moreover, it will start shipping on October 15. This affordable option will bring VR experiences to a broader audience. According to industry expert Mike Proulx, smart glasses offer a more promising future for everyday use while VR headsets may remain niche due to their bulky nature.

Meta has been generating most of its revenue from advertising, however, it is investing heavily in AI, AR, and VR technologies. With 500 million Meta AI users, the platform is positioning itself at the forefront of the future of computing. This move aligns with Meta’s broader vision to create immersive, AI-driven technologies that improve human connection.

