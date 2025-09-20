Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Display Glasses and Neural Band

At the Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg introduced the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and the Meta Neural Band. These new devices mark the next step in Meta’s vision for wearable technology.

The Ray-Ban Display glasses let users check messages, view photos, or interact with Meta AI — all through a small in-lens display. You don’t need to pull out your phone. The design ensures that you stay connected to the world around you, not distracted by it.

The glasses combine a camera, microphone, speakers, AI, and a full-colour display into one stylish and lightweight frame. They come with Transitions® lenses for day and night use and offer up to six hours of mixed-use battery life. With the portable charging case, you can extend that to 30 hours.

Each pair of glasses includes the Meta Neural Band. This is a smart wristband that reads natural signals from your muscles to control the glasses. Simple hand movements let you scroll, click, or even write without touching the glasses or your phone.

It uses electromyography (EMG) technology, which can detect movements even before they are visible. All data is processed on the device for privacy. The band is durable, lightweight, water-resistant, and lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The glasses and band will start at $799 USD. They go on sale on September 30 at select stores in the US, including Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban Stores. Verizon stores will get them later. Availability in Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is expected in early 2026.

They will be available in two colours — Black and Sand — and two frame sizes, with the band offered in three sizes for a better fit.

Features at a Glance

Messaging & Calls: See WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram messages privately in the display. Take video calls and share your view live.

Navigation: Get turn-by-turn walking directions without pulling out your phone.

Camera Preview & Zoom: Frame photos and videos easily before capturing.

Live Captions & Translation: Break language barriers with real-time captions and translations.

Music Control: View songs, adjust volume with hand gestures, and enjoy integration with Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

Meta says more features are coming, including Instagram Reels support and even handwriting via EMG.

Design and Comfort

The glasses are inspired by the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer look but redesigned for comfort, durability, and modern use. At just 69 grams, they are light enough for daily wear. Titanium hinges and new battery technology allow for slimmer arms without sacrificing performance.

A Step Toward the Future

Meta now has three categories of AI glasses:

Camera AI Glasses (Ray-Ban and Oakley styles). Display AI Glasses (new Ray-Ban Display). AR Glasses (like the Orion prototype).

The Ray-Ban Display is part of Meta’s larger plan to make wearable devices that keep people connected while staying present in the real world.

“Today marks the start of the next chapter,” Meta said. “This is not just about glasses, but about building the future of computing.”