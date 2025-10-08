Meta Updates Facebook Algorithm to Deliver Smarter, More Personalized Reels

Meta has announced a major Facebook algorithm update that will now show users more personalized Reels based on their viewing preferences. This new update will also bring new AI-powered search tools, improved content controls, and interactive friend bubbles. All these changes have been to favor the user, providing them with more control over what they see in their feed.

Users can do so by marking any Reel as “Not Interested” or report a comment that feels irrelevant or unwanted. Once a user provides feedback, Facebook will utilize their recommendation system to shower fewer Reels of a similar nature in that particular users’ feed. Eventually, after a few more inputs from the user, the topic will disappear from their feeds completely.

Meta has also enhanced the “Save” feature, which allows users to easily collect and organize their favorite Reels and posts all in one place. This allows them to revisit all their favorite content at their own convenience.

Tackling Annoying and Low-Quality Content

So what’s the reason behind the sudden shift in the algorithm? These changes come after growing complaints from users frustrated by spammy or low-quality videos, including those created entirely with AI tools. Not only are they annoying, but in many parts of the world, they are extremely misleading and can be used to spread misinformation among groups that find it hard to tell the difference between real content and AI-generated content. Vulnerable groups include younger children and the elderly. With the rise of powerful AI-video generation tools like Sora and VEO 3, it has become more important than ever to regulate content.

To improve content quality, Meta is using its AI systems to refine recommendations and reduce exposure to iffy or low-effort videos. The company recently introduced a feature called “Vibes”, which is a new feed inside the Meta AI app that exclusively showcases AI-generated short form videos. This allows users to explore creative and experimental content separately from their main Facebook feeds.

Prioritizing Fresh and Relevant Content

Meta’s new update also places a stronger focus on pushing new content. The company revealed that Facebook will now display 50% more Reels uploaded on the same day users are scrolling. This reduces the amount of old content floating around the platform, and aims to make the platform feel fresh and up-to-date, similar to how TikTok focuses on surfacing new and trending videos quickly.

Facebook Reels will also include AI-powered search suggestions. These are smart recommendations that will guide users toward related videos or trending topics the algorithm feels they might enjoy. These suggestions will help improve the overall user experience and improve the overall watch time for Facebook Reels.

Another new feature coming to Facebook Reels is friend bubbles; small icons that show which posts or videos a user’s friends have liked, similar to what we see on Instagram. These bubbles will appear both in the Reels section and the main feed, helping users discover content their friends are engaging with.

By tapping on a friend’s profile bubble, users can start a private chat directly. This will help make it easier to discuss videos and share reactions in real time.