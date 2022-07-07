Meta’s AI can translate 200 languages in real time

Language is one of the most vital part of our lives. It provides a platform to communicate with each other and understand the feelings. Till date, almost 7,000 languages are spoken to make each other understand. While it is one of the vital part of our lives but most of social media platforms don’t provides anything for it to full this linguistic gap. However, it seems Meta’s AI is going to solve this issue now.

Advertisement

Following this, the company launched No Language Left Behind (NLLB) project, using AI to translate between different languages instead of just relying on English to do so. While this project is live since last 6 months, yesterday the company announced its biggest success i.e; NLLB 200.

This AI model is designed specially to help speaking in 200 languages. Even this collection includes those languages which are usually spoken very less across Asia and Africa such as Lao and Kamba.

Announcing this news, the company released a blog post revealing that it can translate 55 African languages and it bets regarding the high quality results.

Translating between two different languages instead of relying on English seems to be a big challenge and with the use of AI, Meta has accomplished the biggest goal of the year. This translating model is quite special since it rely on written data scraped from the internet to train on.

To make it easily accessible for users, Meta has decided to open source NLLB-200. Also, it has announced to provide $200,000 to non profit organization for developing such application.

While making us understand it, Meta announced:

“Imagine visiting a favorite Facebook group, coming across a post in Igbo or Luganda, and being able to understand it in your own language with just a click of a button,”

Also Read: Meta’s educational ‘Chai Chats’ series is set to foster digital literacy in Pakistan