Meta’s Jaw-Dropping Deal: Celebrities Bag $5 Million for 6 Hours of Chatbot Work

Recently, a source has stated that Meta has signed a top creator to a two-year deal, offering him up to $5 million for just six hours of work in a studio. The purpose of this collaboration is to use the creator’s personality as an AI assistant. This news came to light after Mark Zuckerberg introduced these AI assistants during Meta’s Connect event last month. In addition to their existing AI chatbot like ChatGPT, Meta also introduced 28 new AI assistants, each with unique personalities, all based on images of celebrities.

For instance, Billie, who is marketed as a big sister who offers people advice, is represented by Kendall Jenner’s resemblance. Additionally, Tom Brady portrays Bru, a sports debate chatbot.

Additionally, Meta has added creators like TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and MrBeast (the most subscribed person on YouTube). As per the source, Meta was first prepared to pay over $1 million for the right to utilize the stars’ likenesses but was more ready to pay for well-known names. The story mostly mentions artists but doesn’t specify who received the $5 million payment.

Although the AI assistants are still limited to text, Meta’s launch film used celebrity voices speaking in place of the AI counterparts.

“Huge need” exists, according to Zuckerberg, for AI replicas of famous people, as said in an interview with The Verge. However, he acknowledged that would be “more of a next year thing” because of worries about brand safety and the need for celebrities to ensure their likenesses won’t be used to propagate offensive messages.

Meta introduced AI stickers concurrently with the release of its AI assistants. However, because users have been able to create bizarre images like a kid soldier and a sexual depiction of Justin Trudeau, that capability has drawn criticism.

