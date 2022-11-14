Meta’s Move to Fire 11000 Employees Would Halt Several Upcoming Projects

Meta’s decision to fire 11000 employees late last week made headlines, even overshadowing Twitter’s recent major layoffs. It was inevitable that a move of this nature would result in the demise of several of the social media giant’s upcoming projects.

In this regard, a source says that Meta would immediately cease development of the Portal smart display and its two unreleased smartwatches. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth shared the information during a town hall meeting with the company’s current workers. He commented on the decision to suspend work on Portal, stating that bringing the device into the commercial sector would “take so long” and “need so much expenditure,” noting that “it felt like the wrong way to put your time and money.”

Another source said there was a brief period during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Portal could link people who could not communicate in person. As soon as the world reopened, however, demand exceeded supply, and Meta opted earlier this year to target enterprises rather than individual consumers. In June of this year, data compiled by a source revealed that the Portal had less than 1% of the worldwide smart display market. Despite the transient increase in sales during the pandemic, it is evidently clear that Meta’s smart display could not compete with its rivals.

Meta has been less forthcoming about a smartwatch program that has been under development for some time, but it appears that endeavor has also ended. An individual informed of the matter said that the smartwatch team will concentrate on Meta’s augmented reality technology,

In addition, Meta’s top brass disclosed that 54% of the workers let go last week held jobs in the business sector, with the remaining pink slips going to positions in the technology sector. As part of the reorganization, the corporation will form a section focused on overcoming difficult engineering obstacles.

It is uncertain if the minutes of the internal town hall were intended to be made public, but it is evident that a major internal reorganization is occurring. The corporation has placed a significant bet on the metaverse, and there are currently no indications of a turn away from this project, despite the closure of other initiatives.

