Meta’s New Policy to Use Your AI Chats for Ads Could Affect One Billion Users

Meta has confirmed a major change to its privacy framework, announcing that from December 16, 2025, conversations with its artificial intelligence assistant will be used to shape advertising and recommendations across its platforms.

The company said that both text and voice exchanges with Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will inform the ads and suggested content users encounter. The aim, according to Meta, is to ensure people “see more of what they are interested in, and less of what they are not.”

For example, a discussion with Meta AI about hiking may later surface group recommendations, trail-related posts from friends, or ads for outdoor products. However, certain sensitive categories—including religion, politics, health, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, philosophical beliefs, and trade union membership—are excluded from being used for advertising purposes.

Users will begin receiving official notifications of the change from October 7, 2025. While there will be no option to opt out of the new policy, ad preferences can still be adjusted through existing settings.

Meta revealed that its AI tools are now used by more than one billion people each month, meaning the policy shift could directly impact about one in eight people worldwide. The development has reignited concerns among privacy advocates, who argue that users are left with limited control over how their data is repurposed for commercial gain.

