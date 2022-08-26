Meta’s upcoming VR headset focuses on social presence

Meta, owner of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram is working for many years to recast the image of the company as a Metaverse business rather than just a social media platform. Its new strategy is to bring itself as a builder of the universe which has multiple virtual worlds. After Oculus 2, it is working on VR headsets for a long time. Finally, the parent company is rolling out a VR headset in the coming October, and Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg made this revelation at the connect conference in a very casual way. Later on, Joe Rogan uploaded a podcast that cleared the announcement by Zuckerberg.

Distinct features of VR Headset

The new VR headset is a sequel to the Oculus 2 which is very popular among users. The headset will have distinct features of face tracking and eye tracking. The headset will focus more on the social presence like it will capture the human facial expression and eye expressions and will replicate it successfully in their avatars in real-time in-game. The games usually are non-verbal and this new eye and facial tracking system will enhance non-verbal communication. The VR headset seems to have mixed reality features and it will be going to be a success as the users are waiting for its launch eagerly. The VR headset can also provide a sense of being with the person on the other side of the video call. So, VR headsets have such sensors that send messages to the brain and the person thinks that he is talking to the person present in front of him. Zuckerberg said:

“When you’re on a video call you don’t actually feel like you’re there with the person. To me, what virtual reality unlocks is that it really convinces your brain that you’re there [in person].”

The VR headset has passed all the trial and testing phases and in October, the user will get the consumer version of it. A month ago, the analysts also predicted that the name of the VR headset will be Meta Quest Pro which they suggested after looking at Meta’s companion iPhone app for these VR headsets. Let’s see how the company will do the pricing and who will be able to buy it.

