Mi 11 Lite: Xiaomi plans to launch ‘Lite’ version of the phone

After unveiling the Mi 11 on December 28th, rumors are that Xiaomi is now planning to launch the “Lite” version of the smartphone. The next device has been approved by the FCC, and the model number is M2101K9AG. Here’s what we hear about the so fa Mi 11 Lite.

According to the FCC page, the Mi 11 Lite specs might include 4.150mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, 5.1 Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi. The description also notes that the smartphone will come with 33W of fast charging. It’s going to run Android 11 out of the MIUI 12 onboard package.The post also showed that the unit would have an OLED monitor, a 64MP main camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth camera.

The Lite version specs would equip with the Snapdragon 732G cpu, which is unusual because the outgoing Mi 10 Lite had a 5G-enabled 765G chipset. The SD723G is a 4G LTE chipset, and it will make the device the only non-5G handset in the Mi 11 line-up.The next Mi 11 lineup device will be launched as POCO F2 in India and Mi 11 Lite globally. At present, though, there is no evidence for this claim.

Lately, the company had held the launch event of Xiaomi Mi 11 in China, just a few days after Christmas. We now know that how this exquisite phone looks like, and its functionality, but there’s definitely going to be a global rollout in the coming months, where we’ll see the global availability and price.