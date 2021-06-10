Mi 11 Takes Studio-grade Camera Features and Pro Performance to Pakistan

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced the release of Mi 11, the latest flagship in its popular Mi smartphone lineup. A truly premium device, Mi 11 debuts with some groundbreaking improvements over its predecessor1, including a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 108MP triple rear camera, cinematic audio, and 50W wireless charging.

Unleash your creative potential with 108MP triple camera and a slew of advanced AI movie modes

The ultimate pocket-sized movie studio, Mi 11 turns any novice photo and video enthusiast into a film director with its triple rear camera setup. Boasting the world’s highest resolution 108MP wide-angle camera sensor for its primary shooter, Mi 11 captures crystal-clear images with dazzling detail comparable only to that of professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras. A 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro lens round out the rear camera setup, offering impressive landscape and detail shots with brilliant bokeh. On the front, a 20MP punch-hole front camera minimizes bezels on the homescreen while still ensuring users look their best when snapping a selfie or video chatting with friends.

Building on Xiaomi’s existing technology, Mi 11 touts remarkable new features for photography and videography. Improved night mode capabilities offer photo night mode on not one, not two, but three of its cameras: primary, ultra-wide, and front. Mi 11’s cutting-edge video night mode technology completely redefines industry standards with its RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night shooting. Six one-click AI cinema features make artsy shooting a breeze, from Parallel World – which duplicates and inverts your scene to give the appearance of a mirrored world – to Freeze Frame Video – which freezes and clones video frames to create the illusion that parts of your video are frozen in time. Real film buffs will appreciate the Magic Zoom mode, creating an illusion of the camera simultaneously zooming in and out of the scene, a trick originally popularized through thriller films.

Shaking up industry standards even further, Mi 11 now offers studio-level shooting control with its HDR10+ recording and new Pro Time-lapse mode, capable of adjusting shutter speed, ISO, aperture and EV to handle even the most challenging lighting situations. Studio-level control also extends to editing with advanced AI features, including AI Erase 2.0 which allows users to remove unwanted objects or lines from images with one simple click.

Mi 11 Takes Studio-grade Camera Features and Pro Performance to Pakistan

See and hear every detail with striking 120Hz 6.81’’ AMOLED DotDisplay and SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Mi 11 offers one of the best screens on the market that has received an A+ rating as well as a best display award from DisplayMate, the world’s leading professional display review institution. Featuring a premium 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED DotDisplay, Mi 11 is as impressive to look at as it is to use. Xiaomi’s most advanced display shines with its WQHD+ ultra-high resolution, and 10-bit color technology, allowing for breathtaking clarity and smooth color transitions. Simplicity meets convenience with its Super Resolution technology, which upgrades low resolution videos to WQHD+ quality without the worry of increased data consumption.

Boasting a 480Hz touch sampling rate and in-screen fingerprint sensor, Mi 11 allows users to smoothly and swiftly unlock their device without intrusive notches or bezels blocking the display. Along with its sleek lightweight body and timeless look, Mi 11 offers a comfortable swiping experience and in-hand feel with its quad-curved smooth edges and rear glass finishing.

Touting Harmon Kardon professionally tuned dual speakers, Mi 11 delivers supreme cinematic audio and its Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ safeguards against costly damage from falls and drops. Mi 11 embraces an advanced dual anti-glare frosted finish that catches light, not fingerprints, and will be available in two color variants: Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue.

Stay one step ahead with the world’s most advanced performance

Mi 11 was the first phone to feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888, redefining flagship performance with the world’s most advanced mobile platform. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 completely redefines premium processing standards with its Adreno™ 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm® AI engine and X60 modem – blending AI technology with lightning fast 5G connectivity.

Featuring cutting-edge 5nm process technology, Mi 11 is faster, more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor. The device not only supports 2K/120fps/HDR gaming, but also sports an octa-core design, and ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 which ramps up performance dramatically. All that while its 3,200MHz LPDDR5 ensures incredible data transfer speed that has increased from 5,500Mbps to 6,400Mbps.

Equipped with the latest LiquidCool heat dissipation system, the device effortlessly deals with extreme gaming and other high-capacity operations while staying cool. At the same time, its 4600mAh (typ), the staggering triple combination of 55W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse charging3 and the compact but powerful 55W GaN charger included in the box, ensure that Mi 11 stays powered up for any adventure life throws your way.

Xiaomi has also prepared a big surprise to all the gaming fans out there. The launch of Mi 11 marks the start of Xiaomi’s collaboration with the most popular mobile game of the year 2020, Genshin Impact. Mi 11 offers great

Genshin performance, and beginning with Mi 11, Xiaomi will be working with the game producer MiHoYo to offer users a better and smoother gaming experience through deep strategic collaboration. Stay tuned for more details!

Mi 11 comes in one variant: 8GB+256GB with enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage. Pricing at PKR 149,999, Mi 11 will be available for purchase via offline and online channels at Daraz, Mistore, Airkart and Corecart. All Mi11 buyers will be able to avail the Bundle offer of getting a Mi Watch Lite for free with their purchase on the mentioned online and offline platforms.

Mi 11 Display 6.81” AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with TrueColor 20:9 Aspect ratio, WQHD+ 120 Hz refresh rate 480Hz touch sampling rate Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ) 900nits (typ), 1500nits max brightness (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 Color accuracy: JNCD≈0.38，△E≈0.41 10-bit color depth HDR 10+, SGS Eye Care Display Certification Color Anti-glare frosted glass: Midnight Gray/ Horizon Blue Body Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.06mm 196g（glass） Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process Octa-core design, ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 AdrenoTM 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm® AI engine X60 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity Enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage Variant: 8GB+256GB Rear camera 108MP wide-angle camera 1/1.33” sensor size, f/1.85, 7P lens – OIS, AF 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel 13MP ultra-wide angle camera 123° FOV, f/2.4 aperture 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, AF (3cm-10cm) Front camera 20MP in-display selfie camera 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel f/2.4 aperture Connectivity Dual SIM, dual 5G standby Wi-Fi 6 Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster USB Type-C Unlock In-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring Face unlock Charging 4,600mAh (typ) battery 55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging 10W reverse wireless charging Audio Dual speakers, SOUND BY Harman Kardon Hi-Res Audio Certification Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification Motor X-axis linear vibration motor System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Storage variants 8GB+256GB

Check out? Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is Coming to Pakistani Market in the Upcoming Week: Source



