Mi 11 ultra nd Mi Band 6 to be launched at Xiaomi’s event

Xiaomi will hold a worldwide product launch event on March 29th, at 19:30 GMT, (1:00 AM IST). While Xiaomi hasn’t said what will be unveiled at the event, however the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, a new Notebook, and the Mi Band 6 are expected to be unveiled at the event.

It will be an online event and will be live-streamed on its social media channels and YouTube. On the same day, the firm is taking an event in China. Several leaks involving the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, and Mi Band 6 have revealed a lot about their hardware specifications.

Mi 11 Ultra

A 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection is expected to be included in the Mi 11 Ulta. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to be used, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone might have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired quick charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band Band 6 is the successor to the Mi Band 5, and it recently got BIS certification. It is said to have a similar design to the Mi Band 5 and include features such as a SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS, and Alexa voice assistant. The Chinese model, on the other hand, would include the in-house Xiao AI assistant.