Mi band 6 unveiled with new features in just $30

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi fitness/health band of the next generation. The Mi Band 6 is launched, succeeding the Mi Band 5 from last year. The new fitness band is said to have a “full size” AMOLED screen that will allow its users to experience 50 percent more screen and that too in just $30. The corners of the display are also round.

One of the most significant feature of Mi Band 6 is its display improvements after the Mi Band 3, which was the first to feature a color display. Xiaomi has also provided 30 fitness modes, six of which can be tracked automatically.

SpO2 control was not used in the previous model. It not only allows you to control your blood oxygen levels when exercising, but it also allows you to monitor your sleeping and breathing quality. The heart monitor can detect heartbeats 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Mi Smart Band 6’s battery, which Xiaomi says will last up to 19 days in power-saving mode, is yet another feature. Under standard conditions or normal use, the battery can last upto 14 days.

Xiaomi will market the Mi Smart Band 6 worldwide, although it hasn’t said when the fitness band will be available outside of China.