Xiaomi has announced the Mi Fan Festival 2021 at Mi Home retail stores and the official website — mi.com.pk. The sale has begun on April 6 and will end on April 14. Xiaomi is offering discounts on products like Poco M3, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9T, Redmi 9C and many others.

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Bands & More

The company has divided the products on sale into three categories; Bundles, ECO and Smartphones. Making the sale more excited, Xiaomi has introduced a number of bundles including Mi bands, Mi phones and many more.

One of the most interesting features of the festival is “Xiaomi Idea Lab”. Xiaomi gives you an opportunity to develop an innovative device by adding different features. It could be a smartphone, a band or a Mi scooter. Based on this, Xiaomi will also offer a huge giveaway as well.

Mi Fan Festival is a Xiaomi Event celebrated globally to commemorate the rapidly advancing Innovation and Mi Fan Community. This event marks the Xiaomi Birthday celebration week in accordance with its pioneer country: China. Mi Pakistan brings you all the ultimate Mi Fan Festival which will feature exclusive discounts on various products.

