It’s the season of meetups and Xiaomi Pakistan has yet again come up with another Mi Fan Meet up for its Fans and Lovers. But this time Mi Fan Meet up is going to happen in the Capital of Pakistan. Mi Fan Meet up in Islamabad Held Today.

Xiaomi Pakistan for the very first time have decided to organize a Mi Fan Meet up in Islamabad and the motivation behind this decision is the love and support that Xiaomi is enjoying across Pakistan.

So, just to remind our Fans and Lovers, Mi Fan Meet up Islamabad is going to take place in GIGA Mall ISLAMABAD on March 14th 2020.

GIVEAWAYS:

Like every Mi Fan meet up, this meet up is also overloaded with exciting gifts and Lucky draws.

Luck draws:

Through this lucky draw, 6 lucky members from the present Mi Fans will be selected and will be given a free giveaway, which will be revealed on the day of the event. These giveaways will be a token of appreciation and love by Xiaomi.

Question/Answer Session:

Then Q/A will revolve around Xiaomi, to know that how many customers know about our MIUI and other Xiaomi products, and to appreciate their knowledge and to reward their affiliation free giveaways will be rewarded to lucky winners of Q/A session.

MI band 4 Activity:

In this game, the winner will be selected on the basis of maximum distance that he or she has covered in a minute while wearing the Mi band 4 and the top 3 lucky winners will get free giveaways.

MI Smart Scale 2 Activity:

In this game, Mi Fans will measure their weight on Mi Smart Scale 2 and then 2 highest weights and 2 lowest weights from Fans will be awarded free giveaways.

Patron:

Smartlink Technologies is the biggest partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan. All Xiaomi product comes with exclusive after-sales services of Smartlink.