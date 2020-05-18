Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced a brand-new addition to its revolutionary Mi Note 10 series in Pakistan – Mi Note 10 Lite. Starting at PKR 55,999 but Mistore.pk is offering Mi Note 10 Lite on Flash Sale From 8:30PM to 11PM at PKR 54,999 only on advance payments, the latest variant offers a flagship 6.47’’ curved AMOLED display, a versatile 64MP quad-camera setup, a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G SoC and a large-capacity 5,260mAh battery.

Xiaomi Introduces Mi Note 10 Lite in Pakistan at PKR 55,999

Sporting a first class 6.47’’ 3D curved AMOLED display and a 3D curved glass back, Mi Note 10 Lite provides a premium in-hand feel. With smoothly curved and tapered edges on four sides, Mi Note 10 Lite brings about an outstanding 91.4% screen-to-body ratio that will surely amaze with its immersive viewing experience.

The in-screen fingerprint detection sensor is now thinner, yet highly-responsive, allowing you to instantly unlock your daily routine in the blink of an eye. Both the front and back of the device are protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

Being part of the epic Mi Note 10 family, Note 10 Lite also offers top-of-the-line camera capabilities in its class. Its versatile 64MP quad-camera setting packs an industry-leading Sony IMX686 sensor for quick snaps, and dedicated sensors for ultra-wide-angle photos, up-close macro shots, and gorgeous portraits. Along with inspiring functions like 960fps slow-motion capture, 4K video shooting and Vlog mode, Note 10 Lite makes a perfect tool to capture your best moments day and night.

On the performance front, Note 10 Lite leverages the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Mobile Platform and the 8nm process technology to provide you with an ultra-smooth mobile experience at all times. Its massive 5,260mAh battery supports two-days’ usage* in one single charge. And with an in-box 30W fast charger, this brand-new device serves as your sturdy sidekick for non-stop work and play.

Note 10 Lite is offered in 6GB + 128GB variants, and three colour options: Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Nebula Purple. Starting from 55,999, it will be available for purchase from Mistore.pk on flash sale starting from 18th May 8:30PM to 11PM, during flash sale Price will be PKR 54,999 only on advance payment through debit or credit card.

Mi Note 10 Lite Quick Specs: