We have already told you that Xiaomi is working on the lite version of Mi Note 10. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. However now, the launch date of the phone has revealed. Fortunately, the phone is going to launch tomorrow, April 30. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of the upcoming model.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is Arriving Tomorrow- April 30

Obviously, the phone will have some downgraded specs as compared to Note 10. Especially in the camera department and in terms of processor. Anyhow, the phone will have a 6.47” OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. Moreover, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 730G chipset. Also, the phone will have the powerful 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charging just as the Mi Note 10 have.

Note 10 has come with the 108MP main camera. So, obviously, we will see a downgraded camera at its place. The phone is going to launch tomorrow. So, we will get more authentic information bout the upcoming phone tomorrow. The company will live stream the event on YouTube due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, stay tuned to get to know more about the coming device.

