For Xiaomi, December 28th 2021 is a big day. The company plans to launch the Mi True Wireless 3 Earbuds along the two flagship smartphones and Watch S1. The recent teasers and leaks have suggested that the Mi True Wireless 3 Earbuds will offer active noise cancelation.

The Xiaomi Earbuds 3, different posters have suggested that the will be having a stem. The Xiaomi Earbuds 3 will have a resemblance to the Buds 3 Pro. The confirmation that the Earbuds give noise cancellation or not, will be tested once they are launched in the event happening on 28th December, 2021.

A poster posted by the Xiaomi official Weibo account, shows a black colored model of the Earbuds. It has “Listen to good music in a quiet environment” written on it which in a layman terms mean that the Earbuds will give active noise cancelation. The earbuds will also offer HiFi sound quality which will further enhance the audio experience.

Great things are being circulated regarding the upcoming earbuds, we have great expectations from it; so lets hope when the are launched they actually live up to our expectations.

Also Read: Two Flagships of Xiaomi to Launch on Dec 28