Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, Built-in GPS Launched





As the latest entrant in Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Color series, Mi Watch Color Sports Edition was released in China. There are a circular dial and an AMOLED panel measuring 1.39 inches. On the right side, there are two buttons, a lightweight body, and there are some different color choices. The Mi Watch Color Sports Version offers 117 sport modes for which health data can be tracked and provided. It is also available in various band colors and over 100 watch faces.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition Specifications, Features

The 1.39-inch 454×454 pixel AMOLED display has always-on support, is included in the Mi Watch Color Sports Version. It comes with a range of 120 watch faces and the look of the smartwatch can be customized.

The Mi Watch Color Sports Version lasts about 16 days with a normal consumption and comes with a 420mAh battery. The life of the battery will extend to 22 days with a battery saver mode. The Smartwatch lasts 50 hours in outdoor activities mode.

GPS, Glonass, NFC, and Bluetooth are required for connectivity. The Mi Watch Color Sports Model identifies and records the operation automatically. Being an insightful sports watch, provides monitoring for 117 sport styles, including racing, treadmilling, walking, swimming, trekking, skipping, etc.

It features 24-hour cardiac heart rate control, a PPG sensor, stress surveillance, sleep surveillance, and respiratory training. The 5ATM Mi Watch Color Sports Version fits for Android 4.4 smartphones and up or iOS 10.0. You can select from the smartwatch from six different colored TPU bands. Being a smartwatch can serve standard tasks including the display of alerts, warnings, reminders, music control, etc. The weight of the Mi Watch Color Version is just 32.5 grams.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition price

The Mi Watch Color Sports Version comes in Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory Colours, and is priced at $100 (about Rs. 18,000). From October 21, preorders for China’s Mi Watch Color Sports Edition starts. No information has been available as of now on whether the smartwatch will be heading to Pakistan or the global market.

