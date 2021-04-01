Microsoft AI Assistant Cortana Breathed its Last Yesterday

Microsoft launched its virtual assistant in 2014, competing with Google. Initially, everything went quite well, but in the long run, Cortana couldn’t achieve Siri’s level. Even Alexa, Apple Assistant remained better than Cortana, and its popularity and adoption kept on increasing and was diversified to be used on mobile phones, computers, and even smart speakers. On the other hand, in no time, Google Assistant became extremely successful by January 2019 after the partnership with Redmond-based company. At this point, Microsoft AI Assistant Cortana failed and had to face an ill fate.

Wave GoodBye to Microsoft AI Assistant Cortana

Somehow Cortana lived for two years which were very hard for it but it couldn’t grow into AI powerful digital assistant as no one accepted it. Finally, it breathed last yesterday on March 31st, 2021. Though it’s not quite surprising as the company had already announced last year that Cortana mobile app will not be supported any longer.

From today, the mobile assistant will stop working on Android and iPhone handsets. The created content including reminders and lists have been removed from yesterday however all these things are available on windows computer.

Though its a sad news. but we are sure a very less number of people will be affected due to it as it was the least used assistant ever. Those who were using it were kind of mentally prepared for it however our sympathies are with you all. No doubt, Cortana had to witness a painful death and at the end, we can only say that RIP.

