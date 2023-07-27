Microsoft, Amazon, Meta & TomTom Team Up To Challenge Google Maps, Apple Maps

Google Maps

It would not be wrong to say that Google Maps and Apple Maps are on top of the list when it comes to mapping and navigation. However, let me tell you that their position on top of the hill could be at risk soon. I think that at least Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and TomTom are hoping for that. The group has teamed up to take on Google and Apple Maps.

Google Maps & Apple Maps Rivals Can Change How We Navigate The World

Last year, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and the mapping company TomTom joined hands to establish an organization called the Overture Maps Foundation. The point worth mentioning here is that this group aims to make interoperable map products that can be used by third-party developers. The group wants third-party developers to create their own global mapping and navigation products by open-sourcing its project.

According to reports, Overture recently released its first open map dataset. This will undoubtedly make it possible for third-party developers to create mapping and navigation apps that can challenge what Google and Apple have to offer. The released data is tipped to contain over 59 million places of interest (POI). In addition to that, it will also include data on buildings, transportation networks, and administrative boundaries.

Overture’s open-source dataset will make developing apps cheaper. Currently, developers have to pay Google to access Google Maps’s API. If we talk about Apple, the company charges developers for tickets to its API if they’re building a non-native app. Overture’s executive director stated:

“The Places dataset, in certain, represents a major, previously unavailable open dataset, with the potential to map everything from new businesses big and small to pop-up street markets located anywhere in the world. Overture plans to make a broad collaboration that can build and maintain an up-to-date, comprehensive database of POIs.”

Overture revealed that it plans to launch open map data on a regular basis. However, it has not revealed a confirmed date for its releases yet. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

