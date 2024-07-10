Microsoft and Apple Step Back from OpenAI Oversight Board

In a recent development, both Microsoft and Apple have decided to withdraw from their planned observer roles on the board of OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab. This decision comes after increased scrutiny from global regulators regarding the growing influence of major technology companies in the field of AI.

Microsoft had previously held a non-voting observer seat on the board, while Apple was expected to take on a similar position. However, with antitrust concerns being raised in Europe, the US, and Britain, both companies have opted to step back. This move suggests a potential shift in how Big Tech approaches its involvement in AI development, with a growing focus on addressing potential regulatory hurdles.

It remains to be seen how this will affect OpenAI’s operations and its collaborations with various tech giants. The development of artificial intelligence is a rapidly evolving field, and this news highlights the complex considerations surrounding control and ethical implications.