Just a month after announcing artificial intelligence integration with its search engine Bing and browser Edge, Microsoft announces Microsoft 365 Copilot. It is a tool that’ll work with you in its collection of apps including Excel, PowerPoint, Word and more. According to the company, the new AI tool will increase creativity and productivity.

Microsoft Announces AI-Powered Copilot for Microsoft 365

The generated AI tool can create drafts of documents or emails that are useful. However, they’re also prone to problems like “hallucinations,” fabricated responses that sound reasonable but are inaccurate.

“Copilot gives you a first draft to edit and iterate on — saving hours in writing, sourcing, and editing time. Sometimes Copilot will be right, other times usefully wrong — but it will always put you further ahead,” Jared Spataro, an executive vice president at Microsoft, wrote of how the tool will work in Word.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot can also create PowerPoint presentations and Excel data visualization with a prompt, Spataro wrote. It’ll also draft email responses and summarize long email threads in Outlook.

The tech giant also announced Business Chat, which uses AI across your Microsoft apps to aggregate information and return it in response to a written prompt. Currently, 20 partners are testing the Microsoft 365 copilot. Microsoft also revealed to expand the tool more broadly in the coming months. We will get this feature by the end of this year hopefully.

