Microsoft announces Foldable Surface Duo 3

Smartphones launched by Microsoft are usually said to be unsuited to the market. The launch of new Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 did justice to the statement presented by the people. since while other brands were working on the fordable devices, Microsoft relied on dual flat display thinking that people would love it more. This experiment was an utter failure, since the sales of foldable screen increased whereas Surface Duo barely sold any units. Now, it seems Microsoft is coming to the right track since a report from resources familiar with company plans revealed that Microsoft is working on foldable surface Duo 3.

Surface Duo 3 is said to have a foldable inner screen and a flat outer screen. It would be somewhat similar to Vivo X fold and Honor Magic VS. The sources also revealed that the device has been through a long year of hardware prototyping and experimentation it means we should expect something big coming out way.

The company has announced Microsoft surface duo to arrive by the end of this year with dual screen design of its predecessor but having narrower and taller edge-to-edge displays, wireless charging, and other unnamed improvements. Later, the company decided to go with a truly foldable screen. This change might delay the end of year launch so the actual date is not known yet.

Other than this, we do not have any details regarding the specifications of the device and i think its quite early to know about it right now. All that we know so far is that finally Microsoft is about to join the race of real foldable phones and is ready to compete with the market.

