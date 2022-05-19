Microsoft has announced the final version of the new Windows 11. After a seven-month of updates that began in October 2021, Windows 11 is now available to everyone. The operating system has been set for broad deployment, meaning that any PC that satisfies the minimum criteria can now download it through Windows Update.

It is now rather straightforward to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. You are not, however, compelled to upgrade to the new OS – at least not yet, and not anytime soon. Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 until 2025.

Microsoft Announces the Final Version of Windows 11

Till now, Microsoft has only offered the option of upgrading to Windows 11 based on the hardware compatibility of the device. Now, any user can access the update as long as they match the basic requirements.

If you do decide to upgrade, be sure your PC fulfills the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. Those requirements are more stringent than previous operating system updates, which included requiring devices to implement TPM 2.0 for security reasons..

The reaction to Windows 11 full rollout has been overwhelmingly mixed. As we mentioned in our Windows 11 review, many users prefer the new aesthetic, cleaner interfaces, and quality of life features. However, it is still very different from Windows 10, and many people are not on board with it. As a result, the new operating system’s adoption rate has dropped significantly.

Windows 11 has a lot of compelling improvements that will entice consumers to upgrade. However, when the update was released in October, several features were missing. Many of these features, such as tabs in File Explorer and sidebar widgets, are now available to everyone

However, as the operating system evolves and becomes more readily available for download, more individuals will undoubtedly choose to update. In the last six months, the number of gamers using Windows 11 has nearly doubled, accounting for roughly 20% of all Steam users.

