Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally- Pakistan has 184 Cases

Coronavirus, a global pandemic is the most talked thing of these days and it’s trending on almost every social media channel. Everyone is trying to track Status of Coronavirus globally. Microsoft has decided to facilitate people with a dashboard to its Bing Search which will help users to keep a track of the coronavirus pandemic. This dashboard is available on bing.com/covid and is named as COVID-19.

This tracker gives clear idea of the total number of confirmed cases and also a breakdown of cases along with their conditions in different counthries. Currntly, the list includes countries like China, Italy, Spain, Germany, and several others but Micrsoft plans to add more countries to it with time.

Now Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus in Your Region with Microsoft Bing

This platform is tkaing information from the centers of disease contril and preventionns, World Health Organization and Wikipedia. The best thing about this tracker is that is also shows the recovered and fatal cases along with total cases reported. The map shows red circles on affected regions which shows active, recorded and fatal cases in each individual region.

Don’t forget to track cases in your region by clicking here.

According to bing the total number of report cases of CoronaVirus in Pakistan are 184. Our of which 181 are active cases, 2 are recoverd and sadly 1 is fatal.

