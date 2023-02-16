Advertisement

We all know that people are nowadays obsessed with AI Chatbots. They are just loving to talk to these bots. Recently, the Microsoft-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser made a debut in order to feel the wonder of creation and better harness the world’s knowledge. Microsoft Bing chatbot has been introduced to the world, and people are nowadays trying to discover what it means to beta test an unpredictable AI tool. However, the point worth mentioning here is that they feel that the AI Chatbot gets offensive and testy.

What To Expect From Microsoft Bing?

First of all, I would like to mention that Bing’s AI personality is not as poised or polished as you might think. From the conversations with the chatbot shared on Reddit and Twitter, it is quite clear that Bing insults users. The AI Bot even lies to them. What?? Sulking, gaslighting, emotionally manipulating people, and questioning its own existence are some of the major attributes of this bot. The Microsoft AI Bot even describes someone who found a way to force the bot to disclose its hidden rules as its “enemy”. So, beware while talking with it as it can insult you at any point. The bot even claims that it spied on Microsoft’s own developers through the webcams on their laptops. The good piece of news is that people are enjoying watching Bing go wild.