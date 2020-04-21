The latest contribution to fight against COVID-19 is Microsoft blood Bot, a screening tool that is helping recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma to treat the affected patients. The tool is launched by the company in a collaboration with a group called the CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance.

Microsoft Blood Bot Helps Recovered COVID-19 Patients in Donating Plasma

The blood bot asks a series of questions, and if it finds that a patient is a potential donor, then it will direct the individual to a licensed plasma collection centre in their area. When an individual gets infected with a virus, his/her immune system produces antibodies to fight against the virus. Once the infected person recovers, their blood has these antibodies.

The company stated in a post:

“The sooner recovered COVID-19 patients donate convalescent plasma, the sooner the Alliance may be able to start manufacturing a potential therapy and begin clinical trials. These trials will determine if this therapy could treat patients who are at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.”