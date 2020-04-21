Microsoft Blood Bot Helps Recovered COVID-19 Patients in Donating Plasma
The latest contribution to fight against COVID-19 is Microsoft blood Bot, a screening tool that is helping recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma to treat the affected patients. The tool is launched by the company in a collaboration with a group called the CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance.
The blood bot asks a series of questions, and if it finds that a patient is a potential donor, then it will direct the individual to a licensed plasma collection centre in their area. When an individual gets infected with a virus, his/her immune system produces antibodies to fight against the virus. Once the infected person recovers, their blood has these antibodies.
The company stated in a post:
“The sooner recovered COVID-19 patients donate convalescent plasma, the sooner the Alliance may be able to start manufacturing a potential therapy and begin clinical trials. These trials will determine if this therapy could treat patients who are at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.”
Microsoft will also make the availability of bot on another web, social and search channel but initially, it will recruit donors in the US, where the donating should be easy comparatively. In the US, 50 per cent of the eligible donor population lives within 15 minutes of one of the 500 centres which are operated by CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance member companies. Microsoft is also planning to expand its recruitment efforts to Europe.
