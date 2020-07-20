Are you active on Skype? If yes then there is good news for you. Now you will be able to see more of your friends in Skype video calls. Microsoft has introduced a new version of Skype with new features and improvements on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone, and iPad. From now onwards, all mobile users can make video calls to the number of people at the same time.

With the release of the updated app, users will observe a fix in the message sync when some conversations weren’t updating.

Microsoft Boosts Skype Video Calls Performance

Skype 8.62 enables you to see up to eight friends on their phone and up to nine on their tablet in a video call. However, on Windows, Mac, and Linux, you can see up to twelve people in the new grid view.

Although Skype is facilitating you to make video calls with up to 50 people, you can only see so many in at once. The slight boost is more than welcome in a time of social distancing.

We remember when the coronavirus pandemic started and everyone was practicing the social distancing. That was impacting our life to a great extent and it was not possible for us to stay away from our pals. At that time, one company started suddenly rising to the top and that was Zoom as it was providing group calling services with video to all those people who were stuck at home. After that, we observed that so many other videos/audio apps have introduced the group calling features.

The companies have realized that now it is important to bring group calling features into their apps in order to facilitate the people around the globe.