Microsoft Boosts Skype Video Calls Performance
Are you active on Skype? If yes then there is good news for you. Now you will be able to see more of your friends in Skype video calls. Microsoft has introduced a new version of Skype with new features and improvements on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone, and iPad. From now onwards, all mobile users can make video calls to the number of people at the same time.
With the release of the updated app, users will observe a fix in the message sync when some conversations weren’t updating.
Skype 8.62 enables you to see up to eight friends on their phone and up to nine on their tablet in a video call. However, on Windows, Mac, and Linux, you can see up to twelve people in the new grid view.