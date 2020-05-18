Microsoft CEO warns against permenant work from home

In an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned that allowing work from home permanent may have detrimental consequences for social contact and mental health.

Because of the pandemic Microsoft will not take the same financial pounding as many of its peers. Revenue soared 15 percent in the first quarter of 2020, members of Microsoft Teams rose more than 70 percent in April, and stock price of the firm is up 14 percent this year.

Nadella warned of the implications of actively embracing telecommuting;

“What feels like Burnout? What do you make about mental health? What does this connection and building up the culture feel like? One of the issues that I sense is, yeah, maybe we’re losing some of the social capital that we’ve built up in this process where we’re all operating remotely. What is the test to this end”?

Bear in mind that the current situation, the organization has expanded its work from home strategy at least until October, following the trend. The Chairman, though, is not really pleased about this.

Despite his concern regarding permanent work from home, he spoke about the spike in numbers of Covid-19 within the state. He is deeply concerned about he work dynamic which virus crisis is forcing. He looks sharp to take these challenges and step ahead with the most secure and protective measures.

Microsoft was one of the first organizations to digitally change the tech workers when the coronavirus struck, and will undoubtedly continue to innovate customizable workplace arrangements. Yet Nadella told the New York Times that “replacing one dogma with another dogma will mean going to completely distant offices.

Microsoft’s revenue increased 15 percent to $35 billion and as more people rely on virtual workspaces because of the strengthened cloud computing business. In comparison, personal computer sales rose 3 percent to $11 billion, beating Microsoft’s internal forecasts.