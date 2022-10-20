Microsoft challenges Apple and Google to build its gaming store

Key to Microsoft’s efforts in mobile gaming is its partnership with Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is covertly developing an Xbox store for mobile devices that will rely on Activision and King software.

Microsoft is developing an Xbox mobile shop in an effort to compete with Apple and Google by directly selling games on mobile devices. The software giant initially alluded to a “next-generation” shop it would “create for games” earlier this year, but has now covertly disclosed specifics of the plans in files with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The main topic of discussion at the moment about the acquisition is Sony’s complaints that Call of Duty might end up being an Xbox exclusive. The main thrust of Sony’s defence is that it considers Call of Duty being an Xbox exclusive to be potentially unfair to PlayStation.

Even though Call of Duty is the main focus of Sony’s opposition to the merger, it’s crucial to keep in mind that Activision Blizzard is more than simply Call of Duty. Microsoft would also gain access to King, the creator of Candy Crush and a mobile powerhouse. Popular games like Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile would give Microsoft the edge it needs to take on the App Store and Google Play.