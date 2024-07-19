Microsoft Cloud Glitch Grounds Flights, Disrupts Businesses

A significant information technology glitch linked to Microsoft cloud computing services wreaked havoc across the globe on Friday. Major airlines, medical facilities, businesses, and even police forces were impacted by the outage.

No Cyberattack, But Solutions Needed

CrowdStrike, the U.S. cybersecurity company pinpointing the cause of the glitch affecting Microsoft Windows users, emphasized that it was “not a security incident or cyberattack.” A solution has been released by CrowdStrike to address the problem.

Travel Delays and Cancellations Take Flight

However, the error caused significant disruption for numerous critical institutions and businesses worldwide. This impact may take some time to fully resolve. The tech glitch grounded flights in several countries, causing major headaches for travelers. Additionally, stores and broadcasters in various locations were forced to go offline.

Airlines Grounded, Passengers Stranded

According to aviation technology company FlightAware, the glitch was responsible for over half of the U.S.’s flight delays and cancellations before 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday. This translates to more than 676 disrupted flights within the U.S. alone.

The impact extended far beyond domestic travel. Major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines all implemented ground stops on Friday morning, citing communication issues. This resulted in flight cancellations for passengers traveling to the United States from far-flung locations like Japan.

Global Ground Stop for Delta?

The situation became even more critical when Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the House subcommittee on cybersecurity, reported that Delta Airlines had ordered a “global ground stop.” This would have a significant ripple effect on international travel.

The timely resolution implemented by CrowdStrike is crucial, but the aftereffects of this major tech glitch will likely linger for some time, causing continued challenges for airlines, businesses, and other affected institutions as they work to get back on track.