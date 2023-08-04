Microsoft Cortana Is Saying Goodbye After 10 Years

For all those who don’t know, Cortana is Microsoft’s virtual assistant. It was launched back in 2014 when Windows Phone was still a thing. Just like Siri, Cortana allows users to perform a number of tasks using voice commands. However, it appears like Microsoft is giving up on its old virtual assistant. You must be wondering why? The latest Windows 11 update annihilates the Cortana app. I think that Microsoft is now aiming to bet on AI instead.

Microsoft Cortana Is Shutting Down!!

According to the latest reports, the Cortana app received an update via the Microsoft Store after a long period of two years. However, it did not bring a single new feature. Instead of bringing new features, the update rather killed Cortana. It is now showing a message:

“Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated.”

Microsoft says that Cortana will continue to be available within apps like Outlook and Microsoft Teams. However, I think that will not last long. The company behind Windows says it wants to focus on Bing Search and Windows Copilot. It means that the company is now more focused on generative AI. Microsoft says:

“Starting in August 2023, we will no longer support Cortana in Windows as a standalone app. However, you can still access powerful productivity features in Windows and Edge, which have increased AI capabilities. We are eager to keep innovating and using AI to help you work smarter and faster.”

Cortana is tipped to shut down on previous versions of Windows in the coming weeks. Microsoft and OpenAI have been working quite hard together to improve ChatGPT. So, it’s no ambush that the company has given up its decade-old assistant in favor of new technology. What do you think about it?

