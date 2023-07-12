Microsoft Defeats FTC in Activision Blizzard Acquisition Ruling

Back in January 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. It was a blockbuster announcement that immediately lifted antitrust concerns, which resulted in the FTC filing a legal challenge in December 2022. Microsoft was not able to move with the acquisition since then, as its faced identical scrutiny in the U.K. After a court case, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled in favor of Microsoft. It clearly means that the company will be able to continue its acquisition process, making the way for it to officially buy the Call of Duty publisher.

Microsoft took a sigh of relief as it won its battle with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. No doubt, this ruling is a major win for Microsoft’s unsettled deal. It has cleared the biggest hurdle from the way of Microsoft.

Microsoft Wins FTC Case