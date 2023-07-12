Microsoft Defeats FTC in Activision Blizzard Acquisition Ruling

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 12, 2023
Microsoft

Back in January 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. It was a blockbuster announcement that immediately lifted antitrust concerns, which resulted in the FTC filing a legal challenge in December 2022. Microsoft was not able to move with the acquisition since then, as its faced identical scrutiny in the U.K. After a court case, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled in favor of Microsoft. It clearly means that the company will be able to continue its acquisition process, making the way for it to officially buy the Call of Duty publisher.

Microsoft took a sigh of relief as it won its battle with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. No doubt, this ruling is a major win for Microsoft’s unsettled deal. It has cleared the biggest hurdle from the way of Microsoft.

Microsoft Wins FTC Case

The point worth mentioning here is that the FTC’s case against Microsoft was built around the argument that the deal would eventually hurt consumers. The case pivoted around whether or not Microsoft would make franchises like Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox platforms. It was actually something Microsoft has frequently claimed not to do. The good part of the news for the company is that successfully convinced the court. Judge Corley mentioned the company’s commitment to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years and bring the series to Nintendo platforms.

Microsoft President Brad Smith following the ruling gave a statement on Twitter thanking the San Francisco court for the decision. Let’s have a look at that:

 

Let me tell you that the company still needs to win its case in the United Kingdom. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority has boosted concerns over cloud gaming in the UK.

Also Read: Much Anticipated Mozilla Thunderbird 115 Is Finally Here – (phoneworld.com.pk)

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 12, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>