Microsoft Defender Antivirus as the Best Antivirus Software for Windows

In October, 2021 the Microsoft Defender Antivirus was among the best products. The Microsoft Defender Antivirus is free of cost, comes preinstalled in Windows 10 and Windows 11. So if one owns a Windows PC or Laptop, they do not have to worry about their data protection.

The Microsoft Defender scored well on many other key dimensions, like security, performance and user experience. AV-TEST, which is an independent organization, it compares and evaluates antivirus solutions. AV-TEST conducted a test including Microsoft Defender, McAfee, Avira, Avast, AVG and other antivirus software. The test further passed the concluding remarks that its the best option for those devices that have Windows 10 and Windows 11. Thus, saving the users some money by not purchasing extra antivirus software.

Furthermore, the test also showed the stability of the software against the various threats like malware that exploits zero-day vulnerabilities, phishing emails, cyber-attacks, and more.

Though most of the Windows users have not upgraded to the Windows 11, but such perks and benefits that are coming with the upgrade are something people will definitely dig.

