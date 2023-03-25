Advertisement

Microsoft is now closer to the overall approval of its Activision Blizzard acquisition, as UK dropped Sony’s objection. The UK’s CMA has just issued a provisional conclusion that they believe that Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard will not lessen competition in the console gaming space in the UK.

Microsoft/Activision Merger Closer to Approval as UK Drops Sony’s Objection

The CMA cites some sort of “significant new evidence” that Microsoft provided to them apparently proving its repeatedly stated point that it would not make any financial sense for them to take Call of Duty away from 150 million PlayStation players and make it Xbox exclusive, given the established player base for the series. CMA now concludes that Microsoft still has enough incentive to do what it’s promising to do and keep offering Call of Duty on PlayStation.

On the other hand, Sony is offering theories that Microsoft could release some sort of buggy version of Call of Duty on PlayStation, degrading the experience for its rival. Apparently, the idea that Microsoft would actively damage its own product to harm PlayStation was not terribly convincing to regulators.

The CMA isn’t done yet. They say they are still investigating the cloud gaming side of all this. They will issue a final order at the end of April. But this current statement is a huge deal. It also indicates this deal is well on its way to ultimate global approval. However, if Microsoft was able to convince the CMA, other regulatory bodies will likely follow.

