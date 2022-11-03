If you already know that there is a Microsoft Phone Link app that let you transfer files between your Windows PC/laptop and your Android smartphone. But that was limited to Galaxy Phones. However now, Microsoft is working on a way to share files between a wider selection of devices running Windows, Android and even Mac. According to the details, the new feature is called Drop and is currently being tested in the Canary build of the Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft Edge Drop Feature will Let You Share Files Between Your Computer and Phone

According to the details, it will become one of the sidebar widgets, which add extra functionality to the browser. Moreover, it will not work like a general file browser-type UI. Instead, the new feature will look like a messenger. You can send files with a drag & drop, but you can also send messages. It will be helpful if you want to leave a note about a particular file or send yourself a reminder.

Not only this but Drop provides you with more functionality. For instance, it has the ability to capture a screenshot and annotate it with basic editing tools. This can be used for even more elaborate notes and reminders.

Additionally, Drop doesn’t do local transfers. It is just a front end for OneDrive. Any files you send will be uploaded to cloud storage. The advantage of using this instead of OneDrive directly is that the Drop interface is more convenient for those already using Edge as their primary browser.

Another advantage is that you can access any uploaded file anywhere. This simplifies sharing between multiple devices (desktop, laptop, phone, tablet, etc.).

