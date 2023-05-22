Microsoft Edge To Bring ‘Edge for Gamers’ Mode Soon
Microsoft is nowadays putting a lot of effort to court the gaming community with new features. Among them, is “Edge for Gamers” mode which vows to elevate the user experience inside and outside gaming sessions. Microsoft Edge will soon bring this new mode to all game lovers with a set of new enhancements.
Microsoft Edge Will Roll Out New Gaming Features Soon
Microsoft has provided an initial description of the upcoming gaming features. According to the reports, the Edge for Gamers mode will facilitate gamers with a variety of enhancements. It will reportedly introduce a gaming-focused homepage. Moreover, Microsoft will also add new sidebar apps to cater, especially to the needs of gamers.