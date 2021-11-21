Microsoft Edge Gets Several New Features with Latest Update

Microsoft rolled out Edge Dev update 97.0.1072.8 to Insiders this week. It’s the last build of Edge Dev that’s based on version 97 of Chromium. It’s also the last Edge Dev build of 2021 that will have release notes.

The latest build of Edge Dev includes a handful of new features, including support for smart history searches in the address bar. Here’s everything that’s new in Edge Dev build 97.0.1072.8:

Enabled support for smart history searches in the address bar. Previously, this was only available on the History management page.

Added a management policy to control if Internet Explorer Mode Tab In Edge Mode is Allowed, which lets sites on the IE mode list be temporarily opened in a non-IE mode tab for testing purposes. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.

Enabled support for a management policy from Chromium to control CORS Non-Wildcard Request Headers Support.

Added an API to WebView2 apps to control playing media (Issue 41).

Normally, builds from the Dev Channel are quickly rolled out to the Beta Channel. However now, Microsoft explains that it will take a couple of weeks to make its way to the Beta Channel. We will let you know when it will be available for the beta channel.

Source: Windows Central