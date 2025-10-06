Microsoft Ends Windows 10 Support: 400 Million PCs Face Security Risk in 2025

Microsoft is facing what cybersecurity experts are calling a “major security disaster”, one that could expose up to 400 million Windows PCs worldwide to new cyber threats. The problem stems from the end of official support for Windows 10, a version still widely used in Pakistan’s schools, offices, and even government departments.

Windows 10 Security Risk: 2025 A Global Deadline Approaches

On October 14, 2025, Microsoft will officially end free security updates for Windows 10 users. After that date, only those enrolled in the company’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program will continue to receive patches, and that too for a limited time and often at a cost.

New data from StatCounter suggests that Windows 10 still runs on 41% of all PCs globally, down from 46% just a month ago. That’s nearly 600 million computers, and experts estimate that at least 400 million of them cannot upgrade to Windows 11 because of strict hardware requirements.

The Hardware Hurdle

Unlike previous upgrades, Windows 11 enforces hardware checks that many older PCs fail to meet, such as the requirement for TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) and newer processors. These technical barriers mean that millions of functional computers will no longer receive essential updates, leaving users exposed to unpatched vulnerabilities.

Microsoft is essentially forcing planned obsolescence. Most small businesses here still rely on mid-range laptops bought five or six years ago. They won’t just stop working after October 14, but they’ll become much easier targets for hackers.

Advocacy group PIRG (Public Interest Research Group) described the situation as “staggering”, noting that when Windows 8 support ended in 2016, only 3.7% of users were still using it. In contrast, Windows 10’s share today is more than 10 times that, and the phase-out is happening much faster than usual.

A Rising Risk for Ransomware Attacks

Cybersecurity experts warn that once updates stop, any new vulnerabilities discovered in Windows 10 will remain open doors for ransomware groups, phishing schemes, and malware attacks.

Pakistan’s growing digital economy makes this an especially serious problem. From banks to small e-commerce sellers, a vast portion of the country’s IT infrastructure still relies on Windows 10. Without proper upgrades or cybersecurity training, these systems could become easy entry points for cyberattacks.

A Silent Wave of E-Waste

There’s also an environmental angle to this crisis. Groups like PIRG and Consumer Reports warn that Microsoft’s strict upgrade policy could create hundreds of millions of discarded devices still fully functional but considered insecure.

Many Pakistani consumers, unable to afford new PCs, may turn to open-source alternatives like Linux distributions or ChromeOS Flex, which can breathe new life into older hardware. Local tech repair communities have already begun sharing do-it-yourself guides to install these systems safely.

Windows 10 Security Risk: What Pakistani Users Can Do

If you’re still on Windows 10, there are a few options before October 14:

Enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Microsoft offers one free year for users with both a Microsoft and OneDrive account. After that, continued protection may cost around $30 per PC annually. Upgrade to Windows 11 (if your hardware supports it).

Check compatibility through the “PC Health Check” tool or Microsoft’s official website. Consider switching to alternative operating systems like Linux Mint or ChromeOS Flex if your PC cannot upgrade. Back up all critical data before making any OS changes. Use encrypted cloud storage or external drives.

The message is simple: do not ignore the deadline. Whether through upgrades, extended updates, or alternative systems, taking proactive steps now can prevent data loss, ransomware attacks, and financial harm.