Microsoft Excel will Now Become Malware Free with These Changes

Everyone wants to see his computer and life virus-free. There are several things that companies and software do to deal with this. Recently, the same thing happened. Microsoft has confirmed that macros in Excel 4.0 (XLM) are now deactivated by default. The modification was meant to help safeguard users against “similar security risks” that come through spreadsheets. The business launches the latest Excel Trust Center configuration option in July 2021. It allows administrators to limit the use of Excel 4.0 (XLM) macros. That option is now the default for everyone. The release states that administrators can change this setting using existing Microsoft 365 apps policy management.

Malware Free Excel

The URL and registry key for such Group Policy option “Macro Notification Settings” for Excel are as follows:

Group Policy Path: User configuration > Administrative templates > Microsoft Excel 2016 > Excel Options > Security > Trust Center

Registry Key Path: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Office\16.0\excel\security

Hackers Usually Use Macrons

Administrators can also use cloud rules and ADMX policies to handle this policy setting. By implementing the Group Policy “Stop Excel from executing XLM macros,” users can entirely prevent all XLM macro applications, such as in new user-created documents, Microsoft added.

The Excel 4.0 (XLM) macros were really the standard format until 1993. While they’ve since been phased out, they can still be used with the most recent versions of Office. As a result, threat actors have been utilizing them to spread malware. Such as TrickBot, Zloader, Qbot, Dridex, ransomware, and other harmful programs, according to BleepingComputer.

Microsoft implemented a recent Group Policy in October 2019. It allows administrators to prevent spreadsheet users from accessing unverified Microsoft question files with different extensions. These include the IQY, OQY, DQY, and RQY. It argues that for generations, these files have been used to distribute wireless access Trojans as well as malware in “many harmful attacks.”

