Foldable smartphones are the most loved innovation of this era. Many companies have also announced foldable tablets as well. These devices are much more compact and take up less space during travel. A patent from Microsoft now shows that the company is working on a foldable arc mouse.

The patent was filed on March 30, 2021, and published a few days ago. As per reports, the company describes a mouse with two possible configurations in the patent. Besides the normal mode, there is a specially designed state for transport, in which the mouse is folded.

Patent Shows: Microsoft Could Work On Foldable Arc Mouse

The device shown in the patent could be a future model of the Surface Arc Mouse. The current generation of the Arc Mouse has a curved design. The mouse can currently be transported in a flat state. To use the device, the mouse has to be folded into a curved position. The Arc Mouse has a touchpad and connects to a PC via Bluetooth. The current version is available via the Microsoft Store.

It is currently unclear whether the new device will be available to the market or not. So far, Microsoft has not officially confirmed that it is working on such a project. Many ideas described in patents cannot be found in a final product later on. We will definitely get more information about it in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.

