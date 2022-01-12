Microsoft for Startups celebrates GrowthX Accelerator’s first cohort graduates from across MENA

Microsoft, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), concluded the first cohort of its GrowthX Accelerator program in the UAE with a virtual graduation event.

A key component of a larger strategic partnership between ADIO and Microsoft to empower entrepreneurs, the GrowthX Accelerator first cohort celebrated its completion in December 2021 with 105 attendees which included founding partners, corporates, investors, and government officials.Additionally, a panel of 22 VC and 26 corporate representativesshared their insights and feedback on the select startups who were showcasing at the graduation day. The cohort featured start-ups who worked directly with corporate engagement partnersover the course of the 3-month accelerator to co-create technology solutions in efforts to address the corporates’challenges.

In this cohort Microsoft for Startups partnered with Etihad Airways, Unilever, Flow, Akbank, KPMG and IKEA as Corporate Engagement Partners; Accenture as Expansion Partner; and EY, Stanton Chase, Stripe, LinkedIn, and GitHub as Knowledge Partners.

“As part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the private sector, the emirate is putting the necessary resources behind our ambition to empower entrepreneurs,” said H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. “ADIO has partnered with Microsoft on the GrowthX Accelerator to give innovators a boost, helping their ideas find a launchpad to get off the ground. The solutions and technology created by the first cohort will accelerate innovation and drive greater impact.”

“The GrowthX Accelerator has gathered an incredible group of individualsempowering each other to achieve more in their path to reach greater heights in entrepreneurship, “said Roberto Croci, Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups, MEA.“Alongside Microsoft’s fruitful partnerships, it has beenexciting and inspiring to witness the passion, ingenuity, and ambitious drive of the B2B startups through harnessing technology, embracing mentorship, and gaining access to the market that this program offers. We applaud all of the startups and industry professionals for their invaluable participationin producing a gratifying experience, as we remain committed to making the region into an enriching environment of leading innovations and entrepreneurs taking on the global stage.”

The 15 startups from the GrowthX Accelerator offered breakthrough solutions to meet corporate clients’ challenges and requirements. These Startups included Poltio, Getbee, Gener8, Spitch, Barakatech, Hi55, Nymcard, Nexdegree, Udentify, Fero,ai, Ubrantz, Oplog, Artiwise, B2Brain, AlphaSense.

“We could not have accomplished this project’sobjectives without the unwavering dedication and hard work from our knowledge and engagement partners,” added Roberto Croci. “Our gratitude goes out to their combined efforts of fulfilling our shared vision, as we pave the way for more rewarding initiatives for the region in the future.”