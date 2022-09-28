Microsoft for Startups’ welcomes third cohort of B2B tech startups to GrowthX Accelerator 12 B2B startups have been enrolled into the program, specifically designed to help innovative entrepreneurs leverage the right technology to drive growth, scale and impact across the Middle East.

Microsoft for Startups Middle East have announced the third cohort of B2B tech startups for its engaging GrowthX Accelerator program today.

Run as part of a strategic partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Microsoft, the GrowthX Accelerator offers unmatched training opportunities to growth-stage startups ranging primarily from the Seed to Series A spectrum. Launched in 2021, a total of 36 B2B tech startups have graduated from the virtual accelerator program to date, enabling the founders of these companies to bring their innovative ideas to the forefront and drive impact across the region. The third edition of the program is currently underway and will conclude in January 2023.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General at ADIO said, “As part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and maximizing opportunities to enhance the region’s digital economy, we recognize the importance of startups in driving innovation and bringing new, creative solutions to solve industry, business and societal challenges. We are thrilled to continue our support for the region’s startup ecosystem by welcoming a third cohort of startups to the GrowthX Accelerator. Through our ongoing partnership with Microsoft for Startups, we are committed to empowering these innovators with the insights and resources they need to grow, scale and drive impact.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE said: “Startups offer outstanding potential to not only accelerate digital transformation across the region, but also unlock incredible innovations that will propel our region forward. The startups participating in this cohort of the GrowthX Accelerator program will be able to access knowledge from industry experts to scale their businesses and drive real impact across the region. Together with ADIO, we look forward to empowering our third cohort of startups to develop their innovative ideas into next-generation solutions that will strengthen the regional ecosystem and develop our digital economy.”

As part of the third cohort, 12 startups will undergo training on enterprise sales, technical readiness, investor-readiness and customer engagement tactics. Participating startups include:

Edraak Systems (Pakistan), which specializes in the optimization of industrial manufacturing workflows.

Fortyguard (UAE), which uses data track and understand the impact of urban heat on cities.

Ilmversity (Pakistan), a cost effective one-stop EdTech SaaS platform.

Klickit (Egypt), which enables educational institutions to deploy custom payment & fees solutions.

Pay Caps (UAE), a one-stop payment solution designed to meet all online payment requirements of merchants.

Peyk (Turkey), a cloud-based platform that offers website monitoring solutions.

Pisano (UAE), an experience management platform that feeds voice of customer and voice of employee programs back into businesses.

Poilabs (Turkey), which leverages innovative technology to create accessible venues for the visually impaired community.

Raabtaa (Pakistan), a real-time business collaboration & customer engagement platform.

Supercommerce (Saudi Arabia), a platform that enables tech teams to build e-commerce.

Vita Virtues (UAE), which offers transformative digital solutions for insurance companies and brokers.

Xina AI (Jordan), the world's first Arabic Interactive Voice Assistant (IVA) and Chatbot.

