Microsoft Gives Another Valid Excuse to Windows 10 Fans to Switch from Google Chrome

Microsoft has released information about an upcoming upgrade to its Edge web browser, Windows users maybe get a reason to switch from Google Chrome.

Microsoft has done its best to enable Windows 10 users to migrate from Chrome or Firefox to their Edge browser, but the new update can eventually encourage fans to reject such popular browsers. The company recently announced a significant update to Edge’s software, which reduces the taxing load on your device’s memory and battery life.

The latest feature named ‘Sleeping Tabs’ was unveiled by Microsoft. Microsoft says it works on its freezing technology to develop sleeping tabs. In general, this feature enables inactive context tabs to sleep after a certain time.

Recommended: Microsoft Purchases Gaming Company ZeniMax for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft upcoming upgrade more powerful to its Edge web browser

These tools include both the memory and CPU and can be used for tabs or programs on your computer, whether new or existing. According to testing by Microsoft, the median memory consumption of Microsoft Edge users could be decreased by about 26 percent. The Sleeping Tabs also use a 29 percent smaller Processing ability, and one last good news for laptop owners is that Microsoft claims a much-improved battery life.

“We expect the decreasing in resource and battery use to create a better browsing experience for users, even though the output of each computer varies by setup and use,” said Eleanor Huynh from Microsoft. After two hours of inactivity, Microsoft set tabs to go to sleep by default. If two hours are inappropriate, you can pick another time period, and if you are able to view the web page, just open it as usual.

The tab will shades out and your page will ready for use right away. Chrome is famously bad for the drain of the battery, so this Microsoft update could be better for users. If Microsoft can fulfill its claim, it will continue to popularise its Chromium-based Edge browser.

There is no news on Microsoft’s full release, according to Microsoft “It will be a little while before you see this in your respective channels and builds as Microsoft is deploying these features.”

Also Check: Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Streaming Won’t Be Functional on Android TV