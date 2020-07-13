In a collaboration of Google, Microsoft is working to bring more progressive web apps to Android devices. All the users will be able to download these apps from the Play Store and will also experience some advanced features. Last year, when Microsoft introduced the Surface Duo, it announced that it is planning to use Android as the operating system for the dual-screened device.

Microsoft & Google Join Hands to Introduce More Web Apps

Apps built using Microsoft’s PWABuilder tool will be using Google’s Bubblewrap utility and library in order to get the benefits from the new features, such as a new standard for web shortcuts, “deeper” push notifications and visual customizations. Web apps will come with a user-friendly interface and will be easily accessible.

According to Microsoft, “The expanded features shouldn’t require significantly more effort to implement.”