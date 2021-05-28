If you are a professional then you will definitely know how bad it can be if things go wrong during sharing the Outlook calendar with peers. Outlook shared calendar bugs and issues were a daily concern for professionals. Microsoft claims that the new update will significantly improve the performance of shared calendars claimed “the biggest update since its first release in 1997 to Outlook for Windows.”

Last year, the Microsoft team started developing a new-shared calendar experience on Outlook and now it starts rolling out for Windows users. Developments include significantly quicker sync times for new and changed meetings, any update to the shared calendar of all should be reflected immediately. Outlook for Windows has often taken too long to synchronize calendar updates, resulting in the loss of meetings, delays, and many other problems.

Microsoft Improves the Outlook Shared Calendar Sync Feature for Windows Users

Microsoft team stated, “Since 2019, we have improved the experience and addressed issues after receiving numerous users complained. We are optimistic that with the thousands of users on the preview, will have a great experience with Calendar without bugs.”

The shared calendar updates start to be progressively implemented for Windows users in Outlook. Microsoft claims it has around 10% of Outlook for Windows users, and that it will “increase gradually through spring and summer.”

Users of Outlook on the web have already benefited from calendar sync features, as well as the users of new Outlook for Mac and mobile versions of Outlook. Now, the users of the Outlook for Windows app are finally going to experience these improved features.

