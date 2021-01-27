Microsoft Introduced New Feature for Users to Make Simple to Transfer Files from Outlook

Microsoft added drag and drop support to make easier for users to transfer files attachment from Outlook to teams. It will make convenient and simple for users to move attachment between the two Microsoft productivity applications. This feature was requested for at the Microsoft forum for the first time in 2016. There is a drag-and-drop functionality between the two applications now, so that users can move files easily from Outlook to teams. Microsoft also planning to introduce feature, which help users to use the Calendar to schedule calls on a free version of Teams.

Microsoft Teams administrator confirmed, that the users can now move attachments directly from Outlook to teams. Before this feature, users had to first drag the files onto a location like the desktop, and drag them from there to the files tab in Teams.

The function began working on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome’s web client version in February last year, which also was labelled ‘partially done’. By October, the administrator of the Microsoft Teams confirmed that its functionality was usable for Teams Web Clients and was specifically checked on teams from Outlook. Since it was first released in 2016, the post platform or ‘idea’ has received 11,571 votes after its release.

In addition, the administrator also said the user’s free Calendar edition capacity to be tested internally by Microsoft Teams. Users will use this option to arrange conferences with the help of calendar. In August 2018, this request was made at the forum.

Moreover, Microsoft expands teams, OneDrive and SharePoint’s upload file size limit to 250GB. Although support for this will be introduced by the end of this month, complete availability will be made by the end of Q1 2021 as expected. Users can exchange massive files containing 8K or 4K videos, 3D models, large scientific databases and research projects.

