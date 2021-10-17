Microsoft has started testing a feature called Update Stack Packages via the Windows Insider Program. The company said this feature will deliver update improvements outside of major OS updates such as new builds. The Update Stack Package will help ensure that your PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with the best and least disruptive experience available.

Microsoft Introduces ‘Update Stack Packages’ to Improve Windows 11 Updates

Microsoft said in a blog post

“Through the Update Stack Package, we can deliver improvements to the update experience prior to the PC taking a monthly or Feature Update. The Update Stack Package will help ensure that your PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with the best and least disruptive experience available.”

The company also said the Update Stack Package will be limited to a very small set of update-related system files that are developed independently of the OS. The packages will deliver to Insiders through Windows Update just like builds and cumulative updates are. However, they are currently limited to the program’s Dev Channel.

Dev Channel members of the Windows Insider Program can experiment with the feature via Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478. The build has come with some improvements and changes. Here are some of these,

When your laptop is closed, it’s now possible to log in to your PC using Facial Recognition. You just need a connected external monitor if it has a camera attached that supports it.

Microsoft has changed to the underlying indexer platform to help improve overall reliability and database size, which should help reduce disk space usage on the system – particularly in cases where users had very large Outlook mailboxes.

Scrolling your mouse wheel on the volume icon in the Taskbar will now change the current volume level.

Now, made some small adjustments to the dialogue when adding a new language in Settings. You can now make it look a little more modern, including rounding the corners.

