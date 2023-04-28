Microsoft is Ending Windows 10 Updates

Microsoft recently announced that the company has no further plans to release any more new versions of Windows 10. The current version 22H2 release is the last before the OS reaches the end of support in October 2025. The point notable here is that there will be no Windows 10 updates this fall, however, the OS will continue to be serviced with security updates on a monthly basis.
Windows 10 Updates Are Coming To An End
Let me tell you that Windows 10 has been in the market since 2015. It received constant “new versions” in addition to monthly security updates on a regular basis since then. At one point, Microsoft was even rolling out two new versions of Windows 10 every year, before racking back to a more manageable one-version release yearly. We all know that now Windows 11 has launched due to which Windows 10 version updates have become quite nominal. The version 22H2 release offers zero new features, just fixes.
Reports further claim that Windows 10 version 22H2 will persist to be updated monthly with security updates and bug fixes until Windows 10 end-of-support date, which is presently set for October 14, 2025. It is a little over two years time. After that date, users will have to upgrade to a newer version of Windows, probably to Windows 11 or Windows 12. Even though, many users will need to buy a new PC to be eligible for Windows 11 or above.