Microsoft is going to launch the personal version of Microsoft Teams today which is a part of a broader effort by Microsoft. It will help the company to remain relevant to consumers.

Microsoft is repositioning the existing Microsoft Teams app with features that might be appealing for those people who are looking to do more than just chat. Rebranding Teams doesn’t mean that it is offering a totally separate version, nor is the company wants to compete with iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or other chat apps.

Microsoft is Launching the Personal Version of Microsoft Teams

Moreover, Microsoft’s repositioning of Teams for personal use means that it’s not intended to replace Skype. It says. “We’re still fully committed to Skype,” explains Ben-Zur. “Skype is a fantastic app that hundreds of millions of people around the world are using to solve the specific need of video chat and connecting, and we are fully committed to that. We really see Teams as kind of the evolution … the more than the chat app, the more than the video app. For folks that just want a very purpose-built app, Skype is a great solution, and we support it and encourage it.”

It seems like most of the focus for new communications features will not be on Skype in the future but on Teams.

